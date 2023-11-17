Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $397.79 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.49 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

