Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,172,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 806,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

