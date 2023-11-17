Old National Bancorp (ONB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.91 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $61,389,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,605,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

