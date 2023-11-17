Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after acquiring an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,705,000 after purchasing an additional 981,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Get Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.