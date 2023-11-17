Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) PT Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OMGA opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.