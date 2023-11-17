Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.55% of Omnicom Group worth $289,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

