Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.42 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24). Approximately 456,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 106,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.40 ($0.20).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.05 million, a PE ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

Oncimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.