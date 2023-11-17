Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.42 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24). Approximately 456,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 106,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.40 ($0.20).
Oncimmune Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.05 million, a PE ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.
Oncimmune Company Profile
Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.
