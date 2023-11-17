OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OCX
OncoCyte Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.