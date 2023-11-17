OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

