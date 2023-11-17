OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.25-$3.75 EPS.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
Shares of ONEW opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,777,261.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
