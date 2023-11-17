Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.62

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.62 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 1693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 32.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 47.28%.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Onex’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

