Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
