Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $114.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.