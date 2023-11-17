Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -208.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn ($0.95) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -151.6%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Orchid Island Capital

In other Orchid Island Capital news, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,848.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

