Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 7,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 18,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Oriental Land Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $994.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.