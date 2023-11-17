Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Orion Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.71 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

