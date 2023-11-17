Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 26,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 40,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Orkla ASA Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

