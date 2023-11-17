Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 64,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 864,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,837,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $21,208,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

