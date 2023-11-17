Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

