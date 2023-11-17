Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.80% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 437.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $64.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

