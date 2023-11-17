Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.25

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.25 and last traded at $158.58, with a volume of 226355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

