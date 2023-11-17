Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Packaging Co. of America worth $287,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

