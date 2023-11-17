Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $118,827,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $155.53 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

