Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,986,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 4,837,748 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.47.

PGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after buying an additional 713,728 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,629,156 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,256 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

