PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading Up 0.4%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 452.40 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 442.80 ($5.44). Approximately 297,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 570,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.20 ($5.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PageGroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 420 ($5.16) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAGE

PageGroup Stock Performance

About PageGroup

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 406.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.