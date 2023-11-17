Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

