Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.8% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $246.84 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

