Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $265.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $290.00.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $242.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day moving average is $233.61. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

