Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $281.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PANW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.26.

PANW opened at $242.30 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

