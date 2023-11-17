Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $290.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $242.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average of $233.61. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

