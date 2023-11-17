Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Paramount Global by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

