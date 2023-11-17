Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several research firms have commented on PK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

