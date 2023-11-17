Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $426.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.60. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $434.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

