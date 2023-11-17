Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PH opened at $426.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $434.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.31 and its 200-day moving average is $382.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
