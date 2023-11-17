ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Announces Earnings Results

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
ParkerVision Price Performance
PRKR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
About ParkerVision
