ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKRGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

ParkerVision Price Performance

PRKR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

