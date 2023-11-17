Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Patrick Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 79.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

PATK stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,390 shares of company stock worth $2,360,221 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

