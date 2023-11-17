Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Announces Earnings Results

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 5.1 %

PNBK opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 9,569.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

