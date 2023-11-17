Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

