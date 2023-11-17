PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Stock Price Up 48.5%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 48.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Investec raised shares of PayPoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

