PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Announces Earnings Results

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. PCS Edventures!.com had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 169.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
PCS Edventures!.com Price Performance
PCSV stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 9,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,012. PCS Edventures!.com has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCS Edventures!.com
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 ETFs that offer extreme diversification
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.