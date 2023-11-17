PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Announces Earnings Results

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. PCS Edventures!.com had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 169.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

PCSV stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 9,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,012. PCS Edventures!.com has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

