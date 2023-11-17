Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $13.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.