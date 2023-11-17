PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $22.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of PENN opened at $24.66 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $360,583 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

