Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $150.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

