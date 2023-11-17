Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading Up 2.6%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 300,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,378% from the average daily volume of 20,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.