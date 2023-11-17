PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

PHINIA has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Price Performance

NYSE:PHIN opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Insider Activity

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Samuel R. Chapin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,460.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHIN

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.