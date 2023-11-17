PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,560,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,219% from the previous session’s volume of 118,337 shares.The stock last traded at $52.38 and had previously closed at $52.92.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

