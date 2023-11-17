Piper Sandler Lowers Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $8.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Berry Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 148,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,598.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 155,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 481,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

