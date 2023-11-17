Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

