Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at CIBC

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.42 and a 1 year high of C$4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

