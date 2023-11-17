Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 24.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 89.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.