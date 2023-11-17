Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

